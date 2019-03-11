Calif. appeals court says temple's preschool teachers not 'ministers'

A California state appeals court has ruled that a Los Angeles temple is not insulated from the state’s claims that it failed to give preschool teachers breaks and overtime pay, because the teachers were not “ministers” central to its religious mission.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the California Court of Appeal, Second District in Los Angeles on Friday said that while the Stephen S. Wise Temple’s preschool curriculum has religious components, its 40 teachers are not required to have any formal Jewish education or even to be Jewish.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2u1Fdl3