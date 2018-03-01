FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 12:38 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Judge rejects challenge to Minneapolis $15 minimum wage law

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A Minnesota state judge has rejected manufacturing company Graco Inc’s challenge to a law that will raise Minneapolis’ minimum wage to $15 an hour, in the latest decision to find that a city’s law is not preempted by a state law mandating a lower minimum wage.

District Court Judge Susan Burke in Hennepin County on Tuesday said the Minnesota Fair Labor Standards Act sets a floor, and not a ceiling, for what workers must be paid, and allows cities to tweak their laws to meet the needs of their residents.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HTcaWt

