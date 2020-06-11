Westlaw News
Minnesota's top court upholds Minneapolis law mandating paid sick, "safe time" leave

Daniel Wiessner

The Minnesota Supreme Court has rejected a business group’s claims that a Minneapolis law requiring employers to provide paid leave to workers who are sick or victims of domestic violence and sexual assault was preempted by state paid-leave regulations.

The court in a 5-2 decision on Wednesday also said the city could apply the 2016 law to businesses that are not based in Minneapolis but whose employees work there, and tossed out a challenge by the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce and its lawyers at Robins Kaplan.

