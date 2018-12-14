9th Circ. to weigh whether Calif. top court test for independent contractors retroactive

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals next week will consider whether the California Supreme Court’s recent adoption of a new test for determining whether workers are properly classified as employees or independent contractors applies retroactively, a question that could have costly repercussions for the gig economy and other companies that rely on contract work.

A three-judge 9th Circuit panel in San Francisco on Tuesday will also mull whether franchisees face a higher bar than independent contractors for proving misclassification claims under California law, in a proposed class action against Atlanta-based Jan-Pro Franchising International Inc.

