Westlaw News
July 11, 2019 / 10:57 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Mitsubishi loses bid to toss former top in-house lawyer's sex bias lawsuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Manhattan on Thursday declined to dismiss sex discrimination claims by a former top lawyer for Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings America Inc who says she was denied a promotion to general counsel because of her sex and fired for complaining.

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman rejected Mitsubishi Chemical’s claim that Jennifer Fischman’s 2018 lawsuit should be tossed because her 2018 complaint revealed privileged information she learned while working at the company.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2XCqPRA

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below