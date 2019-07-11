Mitsubishi loses bid to toss former top in-house lawyer's sex bias lawsuit

A federal judge in Manhattan on Thursday declined to dismiss sex discrimination claims by a former top lawyer for Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings America Inc who says she was denied a promotion to general counsel because of her sex and fired for complaining.

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman rejected Mitsubishi Chemical’s claim that Jennifer Fischman’s 2018 lawsuit should be tossed because her 2018 complaint revealed privileged information she learned while working at the company.

