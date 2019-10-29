IN BRIEF: MIT proposes $18 mln settlement in lawsuit over 401(k) fees

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has agreed to pay $18.1 million to settle claims that it violated federal law by including investment options with excessive fees in an employee 401(k) plan.

MIT, represented by O’Melveny & Myers, and the plaintiffs’ lawyers at Schlichter Bogard & Denton filed a motion in Boston federal court seeking preliminary approval of the settlement, which would end a 2016 lawsuit.

