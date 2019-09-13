Westlaw News
Goodwin Procter says docs in MoFo sex bias case would reveal hiring info

Daniel Wiessner

Goodwin Procter and Baker & McKenzie are backing Morrison & Foerster’s (MoFo) bid to seal records related to job interviews the firms conducted with a former MoFo associate who says MoFo fired her after becoming pregnant and is one of the plaintiffs in a sex bias lawsuit against the firm.

Goodwin’s assistant general counsel, Francis Kelleher, wrote in a filing on Thursday that an internal evaluation of the firm’s May interview with “Jane Doe 4” would disclose sensitive details about Goodwin’s lateral-hiring process, including the identities of lawyers who interviewed her. Baker & McKenzie, which also interviewed the anonymous plaintiff, made similar claims in a filing on Wednesday.

