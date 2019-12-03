Morrison & Foerster settles some plaintiffs' claims in sex bias case

Morrison & Foerster has settled individual claims by five of the seven former associates who filed a proposed class action accusing the firm of discriminating against pregnant women and mothers in pay and promotions, according to a court filing.

MoFo, represented by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, and the plaintiffs’ lawyers at Sanford Heisler Sharp said they had resolved claims by the five “Jane Doe” plaintiffs during mediation in September, in a joint case management statement filed in federal court in San Francisco last week. They did not include details of the settlements.

