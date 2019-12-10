Top cryptocurrency lawyer is one of two "Jane Does" in MoFo sex bias case

The two remaining named plaintiffs in a sex discrimination lawsuit against Morrison & Foerster revealed their identities in a court filing on Tuesday, and one is a high-profile cryptocurrency lawyer currently at Linklaters.

That lawyer, Joshua Ashley Klayman, who had been a partner at MoFo, and Sherry William, who is currently an associate at the firm, identified themselves in a filing in federal court in San Francisco after the judge presiding over the 2018 lawsuit indicated that she would not allow the plaintiffs to continue to proceed anonymously.

