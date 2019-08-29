Former Morgan Stanley trader pushes appeal after sex harassment claims sent to arbitration

A former Morgan Stanley & Co LLC trading associate on Thursday asked a U.S. appeals court to take up his appeal of a ruling that sent his sexual harassment and discrimination claims to arbitration, and overturn its precedent requiring lawsuits sent to arbitration to be stayed rather than dismissed.

The plaintiff, Mahmoud Latif, in a filing with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the common practice of judges staying claims that are sent to arbitration improperly shields them from appellate review.

