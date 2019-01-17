Morgan Stanley accused of bias against pregnant workers, new moms

A former Morgan Stanley vice president has filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission accusing the investment bank of discriminating against pregnant women and allowing new mothers to be harassed for pumping breast milk at work.

In a charge filed Wednesday, Chau Pham and her lawyers at Wigdor claimed that Morgan Stanley encouraged young women looking to advance their careers at the bank to freeze their eggs, and cut women’s pay after they had children. Pham filed the charge on behalf of a class of female Morgan Stanley employees.

