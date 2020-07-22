Morgan Stanley asked to release Black workers alleging bias from NDAs

Lawyers from Wigdor, who represent a group of Black former Morgan Stanley employees, sent a letter on Tuesday asking the bank to release their clients from nondisclosure agreements so they can speak out about alleged racial bias they have experienced.

The workers felt “a heightened sense of obligation” to come forward with their claims in the wake of nationwide protests over the treatment of Black people by police, but fear retribution if they do so, Wigdor partner Jeanne Christensen wrote in the letter to Morgan Stanley’s board of directors.

