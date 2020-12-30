Morgan Stanley sued for 'canceling' advisors' deferred compensation

Morgan Stanley on Wednesday was hit with a proposed class action claiming the investment bank refused to pay deferred compensation to many financial advisors (FAs) who left the company, in violation of the federal law governing employee benefit plans.

Matthew Shafer, a former Morgan Stanley FA represented by Motley Rice, filed a complaint in Manhattan federal court claiming the company denied him more than $500,000 in deferred compensation he had earned when he left before fully vesting in a company benefit plan.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3hsPGxQ