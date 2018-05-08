EEOC says airline servicer skirted law by firing Muslim women

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued an airline service provider in Boston federal court on Monday claiming it unlawfully fired six Muslim women who insisted on wearing long skirts that violated a company dress code.

The EEOC said California-based Aviation Port Services LLC last year fired the customer service agents, who check baggage and issue boarding passes among other duties, after they refused to wear either pants or knee-length skirts to work.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rtlKZz