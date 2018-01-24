Security firm pays $90k after firing Muslim guard over beard

A security services company has agreed to pay $90,000 to settle an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit accusing it of unlawfully firing a Muslim guard after he asked to be exempt from a policy prohibiting beards.

In a consent decree filed in federal court in San Diego on Monday, Universal Protection Service LP said it would pay the money to William Webb, who was terminated days after he was hired in 2015 because he wanted to keep his beard, but did not admit any wrongdoing.

