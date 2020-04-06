NASA lab settles EEOC age bias claims for $10 mln

A major NASA spacecraft laboratory will pay $10 million to settle claims that it has disproportionately laid off older workers, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said on Monday.

The EEOC filed a complaint in federal court in Los Angeles accusing NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) of violating the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA), along with a three-year consent decree resolving the claims. JPL denied wrongdoing.

