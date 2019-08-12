IN BRIEF: 9th Circuit sacks claims that college football players are NCAA employees

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday said college football players are not employees of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and its conferences, and are not owed minimum wage and overtime pay.

A unanimous three-judge 9th Circuit panel threw out a lawsuit by former University of Southern California linebacker Lamar Dawson, ruling that the NCAA and the Pacific-12 Conference were not his employers under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act or California wage law.

