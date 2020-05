The National Collegiate Athletic Association cannot limit compensation related to education for college basketball and football players, a federal appeals court has ruled, upholding a lower court ruling that doing so violates the federal Sherman Act.

However, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday said the NCAA could still set limits on compensation that is not related to education.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3dPOYrw