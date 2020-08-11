SCOTUS won't stay decision that NCAA compensation rules are anticompetitive

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to stay a recent appeals court decision that said the National Collegiate Athletic Association cannot limit compensation related to education for college basketball and football players.

Justice Elena Kagan denied a petition filed last week by the NCAA and its lawyers at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr claiming the May ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals would inflict “profound, irreparable harm on the important national institution of intercollegiate athletics.”

