Judge shoots down some claims in United Airlines pilots’ military leave lawsuit

A federal judge in Chicago on Tuesday tossed out claims by United Airlines Inc pilots in a certified class action that the airline violated federal law by limiting the amount of vacation days and sick leave they could accrue while on military leave.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin said vacation and sick leave are not “seniority-based benefits” that employers must maintain for workers who are on military leave under the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA), so United’s 90-day cap did not violate the law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/36ZlhBO