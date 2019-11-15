IN BRIEF: Actress Mo'Nique says 'lowball offer' for Netflix special was sex, race bias

Actress and comedian Mo’Nique has filed a lawsuit claiming a “lowball offer” Netflix Inc made to her for a comedy special is indicative of the streaming service’s lack of diversity and bias against black women.

Monique Hicks, who goes by the stage name Mo’Nique, filed a complaint in California state court on Thursday claiming that she was offered $500,000 for a one-hour special, tens of millions of dollars less than Netflix reportedly paid to male and white stars including Jerry Seinfeld, Eddie Murphy and Ellen DeGeneres.

