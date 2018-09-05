FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 1:54 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

9th Circuit says scrapped Nevada contractor law was valid

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A divided U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said a Nevada law limiting general contractors’ liability for subcontractors’ wage and benefit violations that state lawmakers repealed after a federal judge struck it down was valid after all.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision said Nevada’s law regulated debt collection by trusts that administer employee benefit plans, and not the plans themselves, so a judge was wrong to rule that it was preempted by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CkPhN1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
