9th Circuit says scrapped Nevada contractor law was valid

A divided U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said a Nevada law limiting general contractors’ liability for subcontractors’ wage and benefit violations that state lawmakers repealed after a federal judge struck it down was valid after all.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision said Nevada’s law regulated debt collection by trusts that administer employee benefit plans, and not the plans themselves, so a judge was wrong to rule that it was preempted by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974.

