Firing workers with COVID symptoms violates NJ anti-bias law- AG

The office of New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal in guidance issued on Thursday said state anti-discrimination law bars employers from firing workers who cough or show other symptoms of COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus.

Grewal’s office also said that employers have a duty under the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination (LAD) to prevent workplace harassment related to the outbreak, such as workers using the term “Chinese virus.”

