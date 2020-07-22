Judge won't toss U.S. Chamber's challenge to New Jersey law barring mandatory arbitration

A federal judge in New Jersey has ruled that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has standing to challenge a state law banning mandatory arbitration of employment discrimination claims, even without identifying its members or detailing how the law has forced the group to divert its resources.

U.S. District Judge Anne Thompson in Trenton on Tuesday denied a motion to dismiss the 2019 lawsuit by the office of New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, which had argued that the Chamber failed to allege anything more than speculative harms to businesses.

