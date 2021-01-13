NJ top court says labor dept. rulings don't back dairy's 'good faith' defense in OT row

Jan 13 (Reuters) -

The New Jersey Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that a dairy company could not use three separate determinations by the state labor department that its truck drivers were exempt from overtime pay to defend against an employee’s lawsuit claiming otherwise.

The seven-member court unanimously ruled that because the determinations did not come from the labor department’s commissioner or the director of its Division of Wage and Hour Compliance, Cream-O-Land Dairy could not claim it relied on them in “good faith” when it decided not to pay drivers for overtime work.

