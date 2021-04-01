Law clerk who accused N.Y. judge of sexual harassment was not state's employee - judge

A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that a former law clerk for the New York state court system cannot sue the state over alleged sexual harassment and race discrimination at the hands of the judge she worked for.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter in Manhattan said plaintiff Alexis Marquez worked for the state Unified Court System (UCS), and not the state itself, and so the state was not her employer under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and state anti-discrimination laws.

