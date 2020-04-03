New York adopts permanent paid sick leave requirements

New York lawmakers on Thursday passed legislation that will grant workers in the state up to 56 hours of paid sick leave annually, building on temporary requirements the state adopted in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The paid sick leave mandate, which was adopted as part of the state budget, will take effect in January 2021. The bill must be signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, who first floated the requirements in a budget proposal earlier this year.

