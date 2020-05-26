Uber, Lyft drivers say N.Y.'s denial of unemployment benefits is unlawful

Four drivers for Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc have filed a lawsuit against New York State claiming they were unlawfully deemed independent contractors and denied unemployment benefits after their work dried up amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The drivers and the New York Taxi Workers Alliance (TWA), which represents 23,000 drivers in New York City, filed a complaint in Brooklyn federal court on Monday saying the denial of benefits goes against the state Department of Labor’s own precedent finding that drivers for ride-hailing services are employees for the purposes of unemployment insurance.

