Fired in-house counsel can collect backpay with interest - N.J. state court

A New Jersey appeals court has decided that a former in-house counsel for the Elizabeth Board of Education was entitled to collect more than $260,000 in lost wages when he was fired after being arrested for fabricating evidence and other alleged crimes.

In a decision filed on Tuesday in the appellate division of the Superior Court of New Jersey, a three-judge panel said that Kirk Nelson was entitled to his lost wages because he was not fired for any causes stated in the Elizabeth Board of Education’s Rules of Professional Conduct, which was a condition of his contract.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/39pY2Uy