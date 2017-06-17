FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York City will pay $1.3 mln to settle race bias claims
June 17, 2017 / 12:02 PM / 2 months ago

New York City will pay $1.3 mln to settle race bias claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

New York City will pay $1.3 million to 14 minority employees in its transportation department who said their white bosses called them "monkeys" and other slurs and gave promotions to less qualified white workers.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan announced the settlement on Thursday, two days after a federal judge approved the deal. Most of the workers will receive about $65,000 or less, while the worker who first complained will get $176,000.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rBK4uD

