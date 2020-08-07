NFL must face negligence claims in players' painkiller case - 9th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Friday revived claims that the National Football League was negligent in allowing teams to use prescription opioids and other drugs to dull players’ pain and return them to the field in order to maximize profits.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a group of retired players led by Hall of Famer Richard Dent had adequately backed up their argument that by overseeing the teams’ administration of drugs to players, the league also took on the duty of ensuring their safety.

