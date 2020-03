A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit by a former Nike Inc employee who claims he suffered severe and pervasive harassment because of his Croatian national origin.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Monday that a lower court judge wrongly excluded an affidavit from the plaintiff, Rajko Dugandzic, after deciding that it contradicted statements he made in a deposition.

