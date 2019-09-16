IN BRIEF: Nike, equal pay plaintiffs in stalemate over discovery of internal docs

Nike Inc and the plaintiffs in a proposed class action accusing the company of paying female employees less than men at its Oregon headquarters have reached an impasse over the workers’ requests for various internal documents.

Nike’s lawyers at Paul Hastings and Stoel Rives said the company would hand over documents concerning internal complaints filed by the four named plaintiffs, but those involving other workers are not relevant to the lawsuit at least until a class is certified, in a joint status report filed in federal court in Portland, Oregon on Friday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mlzKVT