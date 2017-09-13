FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge tosses workers' class action against Nike over security checks
September 13, 2017 / 10:38 PM / a month ago

Judge tosses workers' class action against Nike over security checks

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Tuesday said Nike Inc’s retail arm was not required to pay workers in California for the few seconds each day that they spent going through security checks, and tossed out a class action against the company.

U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Jose said Oregon-based Nike had shown that the 10,000 class members spent an average of 18 seconds being inspected before they left retail stores, and that amount of time was “de minimis” and not compensable under California law. Nike is represented by Seyfarth Shaw and the plaintiffs by Diversity Law Group.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jpk1TE

