Magistrate says class action equal pay claims against Nike should move forward

A federal magistrate judge in Oregon has recommended that Nike Inc’s bid to toss out proposed class action claims that the company pays women less than men should be denied, saying female workers in various job roles have enough in common to move forward.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jolie Russo in Portland on Wednesday also said the fact that Nike can mount individual defenses against the named plaintiffs’ claims does not necessarily make a class action inappropriate, because the plaintiffs adequately alleged a company-wide policy that harms women.

