August 10, 2018 / 9:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Nike hit with equal pay claims on heels of sex harassment allegations

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Former Nike employees have accused the sporting apparel giant of paying women less than men at its Oregon headquarters, months after several top executives at the company stepped down amid claims of widespread sexual harassment.

Two women filed a proposed class action in federal court in Portland on Thursday claiming the company holds female employees to a higher standard than their male coworkers, leading to smaller raises and bonuses and fewer opportunities for advancement for women.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vzpOcM

