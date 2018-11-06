Nike moves to stomp out class action pay bias claims

Nike Inc has told a federal judge in Oregon that female employees accusing the company of paying women less than men should not be able to sue as a class because individual members have little in common.

Nike on Monday said the class would include female workers in hundreds of job categories with different qualifications, performance histories, and job duties, making it impossible to prove on a classwide basis that they were paid less than men who did comparable work, in a partial motion to dismiss filed in federal court in Portland.

