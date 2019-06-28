Nike must face lawsuit over security checks after Calif. court ruling- 9th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Friday revived a class action lawsuit claiming that Nike Inc’s retail arm was required to pay workers at 34 stores in California for the short periods of time each day that they spent going through security checks.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Nike could no longer argue that the amount of time workers spent in security screenings was “de minimis” and not compensable under California law, in light of the California Supreme Court’s 2018 decision in Troester v. Starbucks Corp.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2RLQa5l