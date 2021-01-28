Nike will give workers transparent masks to settle deaf customer's lawsuit

Nike Inc will equip retail workers in California with transparent face masks to settle a proposed class action by a deaf woman who says she was unable to communicate with employees who were required by the company to wear masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a court filing.

Lawyers from Clapp Legal and Altshuler Berzon who represent named plaintiff Cali Bunn filed an unopposed motion for settlement in San Francisco federal court on Wednesday, about three months after filing the lawsuit. The deal must be approved by a judge.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/36mYHnL