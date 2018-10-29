Sex-bias plaintiff says Nike accused female employees of unexplained 'behavioral issues'

A former Nike Inc marketing manager on Monday joined a proposed class action accusing the sporting apparel giant of widespread sex discrimination, saying the company placed female workers on improvement plans for “behavioral issues” that were never documented or explained.

The plaintiff, Paige Azavedo, said that despite receiving high marks for her performance over more than a decade with Nike, she was never considered for a promotion and was paid less than men who did the same work. And other women at the company were cited for poor performance without adequate reasons, she said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2RqdzrN