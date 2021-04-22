NLRA's weak anti-retaliation protection has cost workers billions - report

The National Labor Relations Act’s inadequate protections for workers who are fired for engaging in protected activity has cost them billions of dollars in potential legal remedies “even using the most conservative of calculations,” a left-leaning group said in a report released on Thursday.

The Economic Policy Institute said the NLRA shortchanges workers by not allowing them to sue for retaliation in court or be reinstated to their jobs while their cases are pending, and by not levying monetary penalties on employers who are found to have violated the law.

