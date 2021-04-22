NLRB resists Right to Work's pressure to change 'contract bar' rule

The National Labor Relations Board has decided not to make any changes to a decades-old rule barring union decertification elections for up to three years after a collective bargaining agreement takes effect.

An employee at a Mountaire Farms Inc poultry plant in Delaware, represented by the National Right to Work Defense Foundation (NRTW), had asked the NLRB to throw out the longstanding “contract bar” doctrine, or at least narrow its scope, saying the rule improperly curbs workers’ rights to free choice.

