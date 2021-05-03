Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Westlaw News

Split NLRB says hospital's hard bargaining with union was lawful

By Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A divided National Labor Relations Board panel has ruled that George Washington University Hospital did not violate federal labor law by engaging in “hard bargaining” with a union over a new contract, instead faulting union negotiators for failing to respond to the hospital’s proposals.

The board in a 2-1 decision on Friday reversed an administrative judge’s order and said the Washington D.C. hospital had the right to test its leverage by opening contract talks with “a wish list, throw-in-the-kitchen-sink” proposal, and that it was up to a Service Employees International Union affiliate to provide counterproposals.

