NLRB punts to fed courts over whether GC Peter Robb's firing was unlawful

The National Labor Relations Board on Friday declined to rule on whether President Joe Biden’s removal of the agency’s Trump-era general counsel, Peter Robb, was lawful, saying the task should be left to federal courts.

The board’s four members in a case involving a union that represents American Broadcasting Companies Inc employees said that even if they were to find that Robb’s firing in January was illegal, the agency lacks the power to remedy the situation.

