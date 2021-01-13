7th Circuit ponders winery's right to prohibit pro-union 'Cellar Lives Matter' vest

A lawyer for alcoholic beverage maker Constellation Brands on Wednesday urged a 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel to rule that a vest worn by a pro-union winery worker that read “Cellar Lives Matter” was racially insensitive, and the company had the right to require him to take it off.

Karol Walker of Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck told the three-judge panel during arguments via teleconference that other employees of Woodbridge Winery in California and members of the public could have seen the slogan as a mockery of the Black Lives Matter movement, potentially damaging the company’s reputation and causing disruptions at the winery.

