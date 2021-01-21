Biden names Lauren McFerran, NLRB's lone Democrat, as chair

President Joe Biden on Wednesday appointed National Labor Relations Board Member Lauren McFerran, the lone Democrat at the agency, as its chair, replacing an appointee of former President Donald Trump hours after taking office.

The NLRB announced McFerran’s appointment in a press release. She is replacing NLRB Member John Ring, a Trump appointee and former partner at Morgan Lewis & Bockius, as chair.

