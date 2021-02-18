Biden taps Obama-era NLRB official to serve as GC after firing Trump appointee

President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Jennifer Abruzzo, a union lawyer who previously worked at the National Labor Relations Board for two decades, to serve as the agency’s general counsel.

Biden tapped Abruzzo, who is currently special counsel to the Communication Workers of America union, after firing Trump-era NLRB General Counsel Peter Robb last month on his first day in office.

