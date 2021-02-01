Biden's acting NLRB GC nixes challenge to union 'neutrality agreement'

The National Labor Relations Board’s acting general counsel installed by President Joe Biden has withdrawn a complaint claiming a “neutrality agreement” between a union and a Seattle hotel was illegal, signaling an early shift to more union-friendly policies at the agency.

At the request of Acting GC Peter Sung Ohr, NLRB Regional Director Ronald Hooks in Seattle said in an order on Friday that he was nixing the July complaint involving a Unite Here local and an Embassy Suites hotel. Former General Counsel Peter Robb had sought to use the case to have the board overturn existing precedent allowing neutrality agreements.

