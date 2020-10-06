Car dealer's firing of mechanics after union election was illegal- DC Circuit

A divided U.S. appeals court on Tuesday agreed with the National Labor Relations Board that an Illinois car dealership violated federal labor law by firing two mechanics as retribution for its employees’ collective decision to join a union.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in a 2-1 ruling said Napleton Cadillac’s decision to fire the workers was illegal even though it was unclear whether they supported unionizing, because the company was motivated by anti-union animus and was sending a message that mechanics would be punished for joining an International Association of Machinists local.

