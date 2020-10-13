Case to Watch: NLRB could order first in-person union election amid pandemic

The National Labor Relations Board could soon order an in-person union election for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which some Democrats and worker advocates say is an unnecessarily risky extension of Republicans’ broader opposition to mail-in balloting and electronic voting.

The board could decide as soon as this month if a regional director in August was right to order nurses at Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital in Michigan to vote by mail ballot on whether to join the Michigan Nurses Association over the objections of the hospital, which had proposed various safety measures for in-person voting.

